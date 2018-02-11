DC Comics Lobo Movie Update: Michael Bay in Talks to Direct

REUTERS / Lucas Jackson Director Michael Bay arrives for the premiere of Transformers: Dark of The Moon in Times Square in New York June 28, 2011.

Almost a decade since Warner Bros. made its first attempt to bring DC Comics favorite Lobo to the big screen, the company may have finally found the man for the job.

According to The Wrap, the "Transformers" director Michael Bay has met up with Warner Bros. and DC to talk about the directing the film. He also reportedly gave some notes on the script penned by "Wonder Woman" writer Jason Fuchs that he will incorporate in a rewrite.

The revised version will then be shown to Bay and only then will it be determined if the Lobo film will be the first one of the superhero genre he will ever take the helm of.

Before talks with Bay for the Lobo movie emerged, it was actually "San Andreas" director Brad Peyton who was attached to direct with Joel Silver and Akiva Goldsman serving as producers.

The very first choice, however, when talks about Lobo's debut to the big screen started in 2009, was Guy Ritchie with the screenplay by the late Don Payne.

Warner Bros. envisions the Lobo film as one to give the "Deadpool" franchise a run for its money, and the character has what it takes to get the job done.

Created by Roger Slifer and Keith Giffen, Lobo is currently known as the seven-foot-tall blue-skinned anti-hero, but when he debuted in the 1980s, he was depicted as a hardened interstellar mercenary and bounty hunter.

Soon after his introduction, however, writers did not know what to do with the character, which resulted to his revival as an anti-hero biker in the early 1990s.

Around that time, Lobo used to poke fun at grim and gritty comics such as that of Cable, Punisher, and Wolverine, whose stories were all the rage during that period. However, readers of the genre ultimately loved Lobo.

For now, nothing is set in stone yet, but it looks like Warner Bros. is closer than ever in giving Lobo the live-action treatment they have been working on for years.