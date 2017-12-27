'Death Stranding' Release Date Update: Even Sony Is Blown Away by Hideo Kojima's Team's Quick Work

(Photo: Twitter/@DeathStranding) An image from "Death Stranding."

Even Sony Interactive Entertainment cannot believe how great Hideo Kojima and company's team is doing on the highly anticipated "Death Stranding."

In a special Creators Interview in the latest issue of the Dengeki PlayStation magazine, which was picked up by the ever-reliable Ryokutya2089, Kojima said:

Development on "Death Stranding" is going well enough that SIE told us, "We have never before seen a game being created at such a fast pace."

Kojima also promised that fans will learn more about the game next year, teasing that it will be something special:

We are planning an announcement that will further surprise everyone in 2018.

The pacing of the development of "Death Stranding" has put fans under the impression that Kojima is being laid-back for someone spearheading such a big project, a rumor he addressed in a recent interview with IGN:

The renowned creator admitted that he has heard and read things online about him "wasting money" and messing about instead of working on the game, which he said is far from what is really going on.

The truth is that he and his team have been working their behinds off on the Decima engine where "Death Stranding" is being built on, using it a different approach in implementing it especially for the game's cutscenes: