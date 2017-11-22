Denzel Washington: 'It's Difficult to Trust That Jesus Died for Our Sins; We Know but We Forget'

Expand | Collapse (Photo: Reuters/Andrew Kelly) Actor Denzel Washington attends the premiere of "FENCES" in Manhattan, New York City, December 19, 2016.

BEVERLY HILLS — Academy Award-winning actor Denzel Washington is the star of the new film, "Roman J. Israel, Esq," and in a recent interview the actor said that although Christians know Jesus died for our sins, they still forget.

The Christian Post sat down with Washington and the director/writer of "Roman J. Israel, Esq," Dan Gilroy, and they explained that they both prayed and read the Bible every day while filming the Columbia Pictures film.

"I was reading about this today in my prayer and meditation. It is so difficult to trust that Jesus died for our sins because the mind never shuts off, especially in this world when you're given all this information," Washington shared of his faithful devotional time with God.

The passionate Christian went on to share what Jesus spoke to his disciples when they forgot and became afraid while out at sea where the winds began to rock their boat as described in Mark 4.

"What did he say in the boat? 'Fellas, go to bed,'" he exclaimed. "We know, but we forget constantly, moment by moment."

In his new film, "Roman J. Israel, Esq.," Washington plays a lawyer named Roman J. Israel who has been fighting the good fight while others take the credit. "He finds out some unsettling things about what the crusading law firm he worked for has done that run afoul of his values of helping the poor and disposessed, and he finds himself in an existential crisis that leads to extreme action," the film's synopsis states.

When comparing his character's passion to persevere despite being criticized, he wanted millennials to take note of Roman's fight despite growing up in a different generation.

Washington and Gilroy's faithfulness to Scripture reading while on set rubbed off on others involved in the film. The two-time Academy Award winner then handed this reporter his phone and asked me to read a text message he received from Antoine Fuqua who also directed the film.

I read a brief devotional that came from Proverbs 10:28 sent to Washington from Fuqua.

"Now he's caught on and now every day he sends out a text of something he reads," Washington gushed.

The actor ended the interview by sharing his own testimony.

"I speak now and I'm doing what God told me to do from the beginning," the 62-year-old assured. "It was prophesied that I would travel the world and preach to millions of people. It was prophesied when I was 20. I thought it was through my work and it has been."

"My mother said to me when I was 59, she said, 'Denzel, you do a lot of good. You have to do good the right way and you know what I'm talking about,'" Washington stated. "I don't drink anymore, I don't do any of those things. I'm all about the message, to the degree that I know it, and I'm unashamed and unafraid to share it!"

"Roman J. Israel, Esq." hits theaters on Nov. 22 just in time for Thanksgiving. In addition to Washington, actors Colin Farrell and Carmen Ejogo are featured in the film.

For more information on "Roman J. Israel, Esq." visit the movie's website.