'Designated Survivor' Season 3 Unsure; Season 2B to Feature 10-Week Time Jump

Facebook/DesignatedSurvivor Promotional image for 'Designated Survivor'

"Designated Survivor" is still in its second season, but fans are already wondering about the show's future.

As of now, though, ABC has yet to renew "Designated Survivor" for a third season. According to TV Series Finale, the show is not doing as well in terms of ratings as it did in its debut season. This means that there is enough reason for the show to get axed. However, since the network has yet to make an official announcement, there may be hope.

For now, fans can tune in to the second half of season 2, which will resume in February. The midseason premiere will see a 10-week time jump and will delve into the aftermath of the devastating event that took place in the finale. It can be recalled that First Lady Alex (Natascha McElhone) got into a car accident. While it was not explicitly stated that she had died, President Tom Kirkman's (Kiefer Sutherland) reaction when he got the phone call seemed to indicate so.

"During that time, the president hasn't simply moved past grief completely; that wouldn't be real. We're going to pick up with how he has been dealing with the loss of his wife and the mother of his children, his best friend. And it's not an easy transition," showrunner Keith Eisner told TVLine in an interview. "Episode 11 deals with that uneasiness in a very interesting way, and the remaining part of the season will deal with it too, the consequences of being alone and what that means for him."

As for the car crash, Eisner would not say whether it was purely an accident or if there was any foul play involved. After all, Alex had just shut down Forstell's (Reed Diamond) investigation.

"I think it has all the earmarks of randomness, but I'm not going to punctuate that now," he said.

"Designated Survivor" season 2 resumes on Feb. 28 on ABC.