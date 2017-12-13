Detective Conan Movie Official Site Promotional poster for the upcoming anime film, “Meitantei Conan: Zero no Shikkounin (Detective Conan: Zero's Executioner),” which is the 22nd feature film in the long-running “Detective Conan” franchise. It is drawn by the manga creator Gosho Aoyama.

A teaser video has been released for the upcoming Japanese anime film "Meitantei Conan: Zero no Shikkounin (Detective Conan: Zero's Executioner)," the 22nd feature film in the "Detective Conan" franchise. It shows a glimpse of the renowned Sleeping Sleuth, Kogoro Mouri, getting arrested.

Apparently, this incident comes as a result of an explosion at a facility for the Tokyo Summit, as teased in a movie synopsis released earlier this year. Mouri is being arrested as a suspect for the said explosion, and it will be up to series protagonist Conan Edogawa to embark on a mission to prove his innocence.

However, the de-aged detective will find himself at odds with Tooru Amuro, an agent for the National Police Agency Security Bureau, who also works as an undercover operative in the Black Organization.

YouTube/Toho MOVIE channel

Tooru previously appeared in the long-running franchise's 20th feature film "Meitantei Conan: Junkoku no Naitomea (Detective Conan: The Darkest Nightmare)" that was shown in 2016. Aside from him, another rumored Black Organization member, Hyoe Kuroda of the Tokyo Police, has also been confirmed to make his feature film debut in "Zero's."

The recently released teaser trailer also came with a battle visual that features Conan and Amuro with the words, "Truth vs Justice."

Additionally, a new Real Escape Game titled, "Detective Conan: The Escape – Prelude to Zero!" will reportedly run next year in Japan from Jan. 19 to June 24. Participants will be treated to an original story as well as a live performance.

Yuzuru Tachikawa, who previously worked on "Death Parade" and "Mob Psycho 100" is directing the movie that has been scheduled for an April 13, 2018 release.

"Detective Conan," also known as "Case Closed," is based on the manga series written and illustrated by Gosho Aoyama. It was launched in 1994 and has since been published in more than 90 collective volumes.

On the other hand, a new episode of the "Detective Conan" anime series airs every Saturday at 6 p.m. JST on Yomiuri TV. Episodes are also available for selected regions outside Japan via Crunchyroll.