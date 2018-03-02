'Die Hard 6' News: Film to Push Forward, Bruce Willis Confirms

Facebook/DieHardMovies Bruce Willis confirmed that a "Die Hard 6" is happening.

Bruce Willis has confirmed that a sixth "Die Hard" film is really happening.

The lead star of the "Die Hard" franchise has revealed that there will indeed be a sixth film. Willis confirmed the rumor mill of a sixth film happening when he appeared as a guest on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon."

Show host, Jimmy Fallon, started the discussion about the sixth sequel by saying that it was already the 30th anniversary of "Die Hard." Aside from that, he also said that "Die Hard" has been recently added to the National Film Registry by the Library of Congress.

"A great honor," Bruce said.

After Jimmy got Bruce to talk about how "Die Hard" started getting its fame, he then talked about the rumors of an upcoming sixth film, which the "Pulp Fiction" actor confirmed.

Bruce even revealed that there's already a script ready for "Die Hard 6."

"I'm about to wing out to California to start to see what the script looks like," Bruce said, exciting Jimmy and the audience.

The Independent reports that the director of "Live Free or Die Hard" — the fourth in the franchise — Len Wiseman, will be the one to head "Die Hard 6."

The new film is expected to be a parallel prequel sequel, where the story goes back and forth from a young and old John McClane, Bruce's character, as he tries to solve a case that is somehow connected to his past.

Bruce is expected to play the older McClane in the film, but the actor to play his younger self is yet to be cast.

"Die Hard" premiered in July 1988, followed by "Die Hard 2," "Die Hard With a Vengeance," "Live Free or Die Hard," and "A Good Day to Die Hard." All of the films were starred by Bruce as detective McClane.

More details of "Die Hard 6" are yet to be confirmed.