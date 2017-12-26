Director David Ayer Debunks Rumors Suggesting 'Gotham City Sirens' Is Dead

Facebook/Suicide Squad Despite the flaws of "Suicide Squad," many rave about Margot Robbie's performance as Harley Quinn.

Talks about "Gotham City Sirens" have been around for quite a while, but as far as details about the project are concerned, DC fans still remain in the dark. While a previous report claimed that the project was already dead, director David Ayer revealed in a more recent interview that the film is still in development.

"Gotham City Sirens" is one of the many DCEU projects whose future seems uncertain. Earlier this year, it was reported that wanting to keep the project alive, "Suicide Squad" star Margot Robbie hired a writer herself just to develop a story for "Gotham City Sirens." She also talked to Warner Bros. to produce the film and asked Ayer to direct it. However, everything changed in August when reports came out claiming that the project would no longer see the light of the day.

While busy promoting his movie "Bright," Ayer confirmed earlier this week that they're still working on "Gotham City Sirens." In a brief statement, the director reassured fans that while they haven't heard much about the project in recent months, it is still happening.

Rumors about Warner Bros.' plans to abandon the project started at this year's Comic-Con, when the studio did not mention anything about it during its DCEU presentation. While Ayer's recent "It's in development" statement isn't a lot to go by, it's good enough to let DC fans know that "Gotham City Sirens" isn't really dead after all.

Meanwhile, if the project is still in development, fans shouldn't expect Warner Bros. to give it a release date soon. Just this week, Robbie, who is set to play Harley Quinn in the movie, revealed that she's set to appear in a DC movie next year, which could either be the Harley Quinn solo movie or the "Suicide Squad" sequel. With the production for her next DC film already in production, it is safe to assume that she won't be available in the coming months to work on "Gotham City Sirens."