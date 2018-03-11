Disney Boss Bob Iger Reveals Joy Behar Apologized To VP Mike Pence For Attacking His Christian Faith

Facebook/TheView The View co-host Joy Behar

"The View" co-host Joy Behar personally called Vice President Mike Pence to apologize for mocking his Christian faith, according to Disney CEO Bob Iger.

Multiple reports revealed that Iger was asked during the company's shareholder meeting on Thursday about the controversial tirade of Behar against the US vice president during the daytime talk show where told her co-hosts that Pence's faith is a "mental illness" during the show's Feb. 13 broadcast.

The question was asked by National Center for Public Policy Research general counsel Justin Danhof, who wanted the Disney boss to address all the Christians and President Donald Trump's supporters who were offended and associated with hateful labels by some of the show's on their TV network, just like what Behar did.

Iger answered him by saying, "I don't know where I start. First of all, Joy Behar apologized to Vice President Pence directly. She made a call to him and apologized, which I thought was absolutely appropriate."

The Disney CEO also told the shareholders that he was happy to learn that Behar finally apologized because he said that he "takes exception" to her statement. "I don't think it was right," Iger also stated.

The apology was reportedly confirmed by Fox News.

"She apologized to the vice president, he accepted and said he wasn't offended by her comment for his own sake but on behalf of the millions of Christians who watch ABC and her show," the source reportedly stated. "He encouraged her to make the same apology publicly on the show that she did privately to him."

The Washington Post also talked to Behar's manager Bill Stankey, who confirmed that she really apologized to the vice president through a phone call.

Prior to Behar's personal call to Pence, the vice president issued a statement during the C-Span that took place a day after the tirade was aired about his opinion, saying that comparing Christianity to mental illness is simply wrong. He also expressed his wishes during that time that ABC, which is owned by Disney, to be associated with a television program that airs religious intolerance.