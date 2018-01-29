'Doctor Sleep' News, Update: 'The Shining' Sequel Movie Adaptation Gets a Director

(Photo: Reuters/Mike Segar) Stephen King.

"Doctor Sleep," the sequel to Stephen King's hit horror novel "The Shining," will be adapted for the big screen.

According to Deadline, "Gerald's Game" director Mike Flanagan was picked to helm the project. He is also set to rewrite the script originally adapted by Akiva Goldsman, who is on board as executive producer.

His producing partner Trevor Macy will produce "Doctor Sleep" long with Jon Berg of Vertigo Entertainment.

The success of the movie adaptation of another one of King's bestsellers "It" has led Warner Bros. Pictures to fast track "The Shining" sequel movie.

"Doctor Sleep" will follow an all-grown up Danny Torrance, who was a child in "The Shining." He is now suffering the same issue of anger and alcoholism that he watched his father put up with.

In the film, the burdened son, now in his 40s, decides to change his ways and use his supernatural shining powers to help those in the face of death at a local hospice.

One of the people he will help is a "very special twelve-year-old girl" by the name of Abra Stone who has fallen victim to a tribe of quasi-immortal murderous paranormals called the True Knot. The synopsis for "Doctor Sleep" reads:

Haunted by the inhabitants of the Overlook Hotel, where he spent one horrific childhood year, Dan has been drifting for decades, desperate to shed his father's legacy of despair, alcoholism, and violence. Finally, he settles in a New Hampshire town, an AA community that sustains him, and a job at a nursing home where his remnant shining power provides the crucial final comfort to the dying. Aided by a prescient cat, he becomes "Doctor Sleep." Then Dan meets the evanescent Abra Stone, and it is her spectacular gift, the brightest shining ever seen, that reignites Dan's own demons and summons him to a battle for Abra's soul and survival. This is an epic war between good and evil, a gory, glorious story that will thrill the millions of devoted readers of The Shining and satisfy anyone new to this icon in the King canon.

"Doctor Sleep" is directly connected to the events of "The Shining," which was adapted by Stanley Kubrick in the classic 1980 film that starred Jack Nicholson.