Bandao Namco Entertainment A promotional image for "Dragon Ball Legends"

Brand new magazine scans have treated fans to a better look at the trio of new characters being introduced in the highly-anticipated mobile game "Dragon Ball Legends."

All three characters were designed by "Dragon Ball" creator Akira Toriyama specifically for the game, so fans are no doubt excited to meet and learn more about them.

The first one is Shallot, who is described as an ancient Saiyan. He wears blue armor over black garments. Unlike other Saiyans, he lets his tail dangle.

Shallot, who will serve as the protagonist in "Dragon Ball Legends" is described as one with good fighting skills. The magazine scans picked up by Anime Games Online reveal that Broly and Future Trunks deem the character as weak. This would make sense since players will likely help him improve his abilities in the game.

Shallot is also revealed to be short-tempered and aggressive, making him no different than every other Saiyan fans got to meet in "Dragon Ball" so far. The character will be voiced by Kenji Akabane who provided the voice of Dragon Shiryu in the film "Saint Seiya: Legend of Sanctuary."

The second new "Dragon Ball Legends" character known only as The Man in the Hood looks very similar to Shallot. Although he is wearing a red hood, fans can see that what he is wearing underneath is similar to that of Shallot.

More importantly, the similarity in facial features is uncanny, which suggests that they are somehow connected. They could end up being the same person from different time periods.

To be voiced by Kenji Nojima, who played Tuxedo Mask in "Sailor Moon Crystal," The Man in the Hood was glimpsed in the opening movie of the game.

The third "Dragon Ball Legends" character to be voiced by Ryōtarō Okiayu, who played the role of Byakuya Kuchiki in the hit anime "Bleach," is the green-skinned alien named Zaha.

Not much is known about the character, but the magazine scan shows that he has almost a prince-like look and has very long white hair that looks like ocean waves. He wears a silver helmet and wields a massive sword, which hints that the character might be from an ancient time as well.

"Dragon Ball Legends" is set for release this summer. More than 2.5 million users have pre-registered for the game. Those who haven't can still do so here. The massive turnout for the pre-registration gives players the chance to have Shallot don Goku's iconic outfit within the game.

The mobile game is supposed to tie in with the upcoming "Dragon Ball Super" movie, so it is expected these three characters will show up there as well.

"Dragon Ball Legends" brings fighters of different generations together to determine which one is the strongest. A total of 32 characters make up the initial roster with three to four Super Saiyan versions, a Jade version and Vegeta version all included.

Game producer Keigo Ikeda teased about the "Dragon Ball Legends" plot, saying, "The original characters will gather together because of the chaos of space and time, and Charlotte will fight with Wu Kong and others because of an incident."

"Dragon Ball Legends" will be released on iOS and Android.