'Dragon Ball Super' Illegal Public Screenings Push Through Despite Japanese Government Intervention

Toei Animation A still from "Dragon Ball Super"

The efforts of the Japanese government to stop the plans of unlicensed public screenings of the penultimate episodes of "Dragon Ball Super" in South America appear to have been fruitless.

A few days ago, some local governments in Mexico backed a campaign by fans to screen the episode "The Greatest Showdown of All Time! The Ultimate Survival Battle!!" to the public and even started promoting the event on their official social media accounts.

However, not one of them actually acquired the rights from Toei Animation to release the "Dragon Ball Super" episodes. In an official statement, the studio demanded the cancellation of the events, dismissing them as "illegal screenings that incite piracy."

The ambassador of Japan also stepped in by sending letters to the various local governments in question requesting the same.

In a copy obtained by El Espanol, he wrote, "The Government of Japan is aware that episode 130 and 131 of the Dragon Ball Super series, whose copyright belongs to Japanese company Toei Animation, will be shown in public places and places without the author's due authorization. In the event the exhibition is illegal, the Government of Japan wishes that it be suspended."

While some regions appeared to have heeded the warning, some areas still in Mexico went ahead with their plans. According to Torrent Freak, "Dragon Ball Super" screening events were also organized Chile, Peru, El Salvador and Ecuador — each of them with a huge turnout.

In fact, the streets of Machala in Ecuador were flooded by over 10,000 fans hoping to see the final moments of the Tournament of Power in "Dragon Ball Super." A video from the event can be seen below.



While this has made crystal clear that the "Dragon Ball Super" has gripped the world, it is unknown at the moment if there will be any diplomatic consequences for such outright defiance.