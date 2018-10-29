Election 2018 Polls: Will GOP Gain Senate Seats?

Expand | Collapse Reuters/David Becker Voting machines are set up for people to cast their ballots during voting in the 2016 presidential election. On Nov. 6, voters in the United States of America will be going to the polls to determine their local, state, and congressional leadership. While some hope to see Republicans maintain or even expand their majorities in Congress, others are working on creating a "Blue Wave" that will eventually reverse President Donald Trump's policy efforts. Recent findings from websites that analyze and compile polling data indicate that the GOP will maintain and possibly increase their control of the Senate.

National Trends Expand | Collapse (Screenshot:YouTube/C-SPAN) Donald Trump speaking at the White House at a press hearing on October 1, 2018. RealClearPolitics averaged a series of polls from such prominent entities as Rasmussen Reports, Gallup, Quinnipiac, and NPR/Marist, among others. In a report accessed Monday, RCP showed that President Donald Trump had a job approval rating of 44.4 percent and a disapproval rating of 52.2 percent. This is very similar to last week, when President Trump had an approval rating of 44.2 percent, and slightly higher than two weeks ago, when he had an approval rating of 43.2 percent. For their generic congressional vote, also accessed on Monday, RCP had the Democrats ahead with 49.5 percent, with the Republicans having 41.9 percent. This represents an increase for both parties from last week, when Democrats had 48.8 percent while the Republicans had 41.1 percent.

Senate Expand | Collapse (SCREENSHOT: REALCLEARPOLITICS.COM) A Senate election prediction map by RealClearPolitics, accessed Monday, Oct. 22, 2018. In their "Senate No Toss Ups 2018" map, accessed Monday, RealClearPolitics predicted that Republicans would have 54 seats to the Democrats' 46. Republicans currently have a 51 seat majority. This contrasts with last week, when RCP predicted the Republicans would hold 53 seats and the Democrats would hold 47. The apparent flip compared to last week was Indiana, where incumbent Democrat Senator Joe Donnelly is facing a tough challenge from Republican businessman Mike Braun. In August, Trump campaigned in Indiana on behalf of Braun, stating in a tweet that he believed Braun was "strong on Crime & Borders, the 2nd Amendment, and loves our Military & Vets." FiveThirtyEight's model, updated Monday, gives the Republicans an 83 percent chance of keeping control of the Senate, while giving the Democrats a 17 percent chance of gaining control. This represents an increase for Republicans from last week, when FiveThirtyEight forecasted a 78.1 percent chance of Republicans keeping control of the Senate and the Democrats a 21.9 percent chance of gaining control.

House Expand | Collapse (SCREENSHOT: PROJECTS.FIVETHIRTYEIGHT.COM/) FiveThirtyEight's House of Representatives midterm election prediction, updated Monday, Oct. 29, 2018. The Democrats' chances of regaining control of the House of Representatives remain strong, according to FiveThirtyEight. In data updated on Monday morning, the site gave Democrats an 86.1 percent chance of regaining control of the House, versus a 13.9 percent chance that Republicans will retain. This forecast is very similar to last Monday, when the site gave Democrats an 86.3 percent chance of regaining control of the House, versus a 13.7 percent chance that Republicans will retain. RealClearPolitics' "Battle for the House 2018" map, accessed Monday, gave Democrats 205 seats, Republicans 200 seats, and listed 30 as "toss-ups." These numbers are identical to two weeks ago, but a slight increase for the Republicans compared to last week, when they dipped to 199 seats.

Governors Expand | Collapse (SCREENSHOT: REALCLEARPOLITICS.COM) RealClearPolitics' "2018 Governor Races" map, accessed Monday, Oct. 29, 2018. RealClearPolitics has polling averages for the nation's gubernatorial races. Accessed Monday, their map shows 22 Republican governors leading, 19 Democrat governors leading, and 9 toss-ups. Of the Republican governors, 15 are labeled "Safe or Not Up," 5 are labeled "Likely GOP," and 2 are labeled "Leans GOP." Of the Democrat governors, 9 are labeled "Safe or Not Up," 3 are labeled "Likely Dem," and 7 are labeled "Leans Dem." These numbers are similar to last week, when RCP reported 23 Republican governors leading, 19 Democrat governors leading, and eight toss-ups.