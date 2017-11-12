'Elementary' Season 6 Spoilers: Is It the End of Joan and Sherlock's Partnership?

Facebook/ElementaryCBS Promotional photo for "Elementary"

Joan (Lucy Liu) and Sherlock's (Jonny Lee Miller) partnership may be coming to an end in the upcoming season of "Elementary."

Recent spoilers for the new installment indicate the kind of problems the dynamic duo will face. Aside from the complications involving Shinwell (Nelsan Ellis), another hurdle will test Joan and Sherlock's friendship to the limit.

In an interview with TVLine, executive producer Rob Doherty revealed that someone close to Joan would die. This person had previously warned her of the danger of associating with a man like Sherlock. Now, Joan will have to decide if she committed a grave mistake when she let Sherlock in her life.

"Joan will lose someone who was very close to her once upon a time and she will learn that this person made certain assessments regarding the decisions Joan has made as a professional. It's going to give her cause to look at choices she's made and choices that she has right in front of her: Might she be a more complete person if she weren't in a partnership with Sherlock Holmes?" the EP teased.

During the last finale, the pair's relationship was in tatters. Joan was still angry that Sherlock snubbed Shinwell's funeral. For his part, he was dealing with a shocking news. Sherlock's doctors told him that he might have a brain tumor. He has yet to tell Joan about this revelation. It has been teased that it would not be long until Sherlock shares his fears with his friend.

Unfortunately, he may be too late to reach out to her. The time may have come for their partnership to end. Perhaps, Sherlock's new friend will become his new associate. It has been revealed that he would meet an old acquaintance, Michael (Desmond Harrington), who would do his best to help him in his trying days.

"Elementary" season 6 is rumored to air in 2018.