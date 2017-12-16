'Elementary' Season 6 Updates: No New Episodes to Air Until Spring?

Facebook/ElementaryCBS Promotional image for 'Elementary'

Fans of Sherlock (Jonny Lee Miller) and Joan (Lucy Liu) may have to wait until spring to watch the new episodes of the upcoming season of "Elementary."

Recently, CBS released an announcement that made many "Elementary" viewers happy. Instead of the expected 13 episodes, season 6 is going to have 21 in total. This means more breathing space for the writers to explore the main characters' storylines. The number of episodes is still significantly less than the usual past offerings. Season 1 to 4 all had 24 episodes each.

With all the unresolved complications from the last finale, many fans cannot wait to see what will happen next to the dynamic duo. Speculations indicate, though, that no new episodes will be airing until spring or even summer. This is allegedly CBS' way of avoiding the stiff competition with other shows during the winter season.

Season 6 is expected to be full of angst considering Sherlock and Joan's strained friendship. The last finale ended with the two fighting over Shinwell (Nelsan Ellis). Sherlock was not able to attend the man's funeral which infuriated Joan. He refused to tell her the reason for his absence, though. The truth was, Sherlock just received the shocking news from his doctors that he might have a brain tumor.

In a June interview, executive producer Rob Doherty said that Sherlock would not be able to keep the secret from Joan that long. He will share his fears with her soon, but it just might be too late. Joan will likely feel betrayed that her closest friend did not trust her enough, to tell the truth about his condition.

"He will indeed," Doherty said. "He knows by now that problems like these are best addressed with help from friends. The question will be, has he waited too long to confide in her?"