Facebook Launches YouTube Counterpart 'Creator App'; Eyes Internet Celebrities, Influencers

Facebook Preview of the features in the newly-launched Facebook Creator app.

Facebook recently launched its Creator app that focuses on helping video creators, celebrities, and influencers. With its orientation, it will be hard not to see the new Facebook product as a counterpart of Google's YouTube platform.

The Facebook Creator app is similar to a hub for internet content creators where they can post new videos and track their contents' views and page growth. The company described it as "a one stop shop for creators of all kinds, to help take their passions to the next level."

"With the app, creators can easily create original video, go live with exclusive features, and connect with their community on Facebook — all from their pocket," Facebook added.

The app used to be called Facebook Mentions but it has since been modified and rebranded as Facebook Creator.

There are exclusive features in the Creator app to complement the work of internet personalities and influencers.

One of the highlights of the Facebook app is its Live Creative Kit. This will help creators by giving them more options to easily personalize their broadcasts. The kit will also let them add intros and outros to their live videos. There will also be an option to insert a custom frame that would appear during live broadcasts, as well as place interactive stickers that fans and viewers can use.

The Facebook Creator app also features a Community Tab that will gather all the comments from Facebook and Instagram as well as the messages received through Messenger and show them in one inbox.

Like the Pages Manager, the Creator app also has a dedicated tab for Insights to help in the regular monitoring of metrics and analytics to learn what helps and what does not in the growth of a page.

The Facebook Creator app is now available on iOS while it is expected to arrive for Android "in the coming months."