'Final Fantasy XV' News: Four More DLC Episodes Will Be Released Across 2018 And Into Next Year

One of the new DLC episodes will focus on Ardyn

One thing that can definitively be said about "Final Fantasy XV" is that it has consistently been on the receiving end of support from its developers.

That is noteworthy not just because this particular installment of the series is being treated like a live game, but also because it has been more than a year now since it was initially released.

It would have been easy to assume that support for the game would conclude once all the season pass items were released. However, developers have shown that they still want to add more to this game.

Now, it appears that new features will be added to the RPG even next year.

Spotted recently by Game Informer, director Hajime Tabata and game designer Takefumi Terada talked to Dengeki Online about their current downloadable content plans.

The developers revealed that while they were working on their current DLC plan – the one that involves them releasing three additional DLC episodes – they realized that they have a desire to add even more content to "Final Fantasy XV."

Because of that, the developers are now going to release four episodes instead of three, and the DLC roadmap is now expected to extend into 2019.

Beyond that, the developers did not reveal more about the additional DLC episodes they are looking to release, so only the one featuring Ardyn remains confirmed at this time.

As for other characters who could be selected to star in their own episodes, DLC producer Haruyoshi Sawatari noted during an earlier interview with Gamespot that there is one character who has commonly been mentioned as someone who should be the focal point of another add-on, with that being Aranea Highwind.

Considering how interesting of a character Aranea is, how important she is to the game and her apparent popularity, it is easy to imagine the developers creating a DLC episode featuring her.

Hopefully for "Final Fantasy XV" players, additional details regarding which other characters will star in the upcoming DLC episodes will be revealed soon.