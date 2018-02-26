'Final Fantasy XV' News: Four New Episodes Planned Until 2019

Square Enix Four more episodes have been confirmed for "Final Fantasy XV" that will complete the entire experience.

Hajime Tabata, lead director for "Final Fantasy XV," has confirmed in an interview that they plan to release four more additional episodes for the game that will serve to complete the game's universe and lore and that some of these may potentially come out in 2019.

According to an interview with 4Gamer, which was then translated by Gematsu, Tabata believes it is necessary to allocate more development time for each new episode in order to better satisfy the audience. He also said that all additional episodes from this point will be focused on fleshing out and completing the entire world that "Final Fantasy XV" created.

To expand on this notion, Tabata told Famitsu he wants future episodes to focus on things that occur outside of the main story and that fans would be more satisfied with narratives that do not just serve to fill in the gaps of Noctis' journey.

He has said that the first new episode will be "Episode Ardyn" and will focus on Ardyn Izunia, the main antagonist of the game. While he has not revealed any additional details for future episodes, he has stated that they may work on an "Episode Luna" as well, which will focus on Lunafreya Nox Fleuret, the game's heroine.

In 2017, Square Enix released three expansions for "Final Fantasy XV" that each told a story from the perspective of Noctis' party members: Gladiolus, Prompto, and Ignis. Each of these episodes took place during various points of the base game's story and often served to expand on what happened between major events.

While they received a generally warm reception, it is clear that Tabata wants to try something different for these final four episodes, so it will be interesting to see what they have in mind for their fans.

"Final Fantasy XV" is available now for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. A PC port will be available on Steam and the Microsoft Store on March 6.