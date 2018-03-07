'Food Wars! Shokugeki No Soma' Season 3 Premiere Date Confirmed For April

Shokugeki no Souma Official Site Promotional image of the main protagonist, Souma Yukihira from the Japanese anime series, "Shokugeki no Souma: San no Sara (Food Wars! The Third Plate)."

The premiere date for the next installment of "Food Wars! Shokugeki No Soma" Season 3 has been announced. After the first part ended with a massive cliffhanger, fans will be more than happy to know that the story will continue this April.

"Shokugeki no Souma: San no Sara - Toutsuki Ressha-hen" TV anime is scheduled to begin April 8th https://t.co/ek8zibBbeg pic.twitter.com/eChjrhhH5M — moetron | pKjd (@pKjd) March 5, 2018

Last season saw Yukihira Soma reveal his parentage to Nakiri Azami. This was overheard by Nakiri Erina who finally realizes that Soma's father is the very same chef she idolizes. Given that this is one of the must-anticipated reveals in the series, it's no wonder fans are excited about the next season,

The series will be returning on April 8 and the latest teaser reveals that it will tackle the events of the Promotion Exams Arc. The arc will see the remaining rebels take on Central's new Elite Ten in an effort to restore Totsuki to its rightful state.

One of the big events in this story arc is Soma's showdown with Hayama after the latter was forced to join Central. Hayama previously beat Soma in a three-way match with Kurokiba Ryo to claim victory in the Autumn Election.

While the next few episodes are technically part of "Food Wars! Shokugeki No Soma" season 3, some have already labeled it as the fourth season of the series. However, given the differences between how Western anime seasons differ from Japanese ones, there's bound to be confusion.

In this case, the series is a rare example of what's known as a split-cour with cour being the term used to describe a three-month unit of broadcasting. In Japan, the anime is still in its third season, however, for the West, the April premiere date means the start of the fourth season of the anime.

Whatever the case, "Food Wars! Shokugeki No Soma" will offer another batch of delicious episodes for fans to enjoy next month.