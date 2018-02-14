'Fortnite: Battle Royale' Removing a Weapon This Week

Facebook courtesy of Fortnite A new map update is coming soon to "Fortnite Battle Royale"

Epic Games announced that it is shuffling the weapons for "Fortnite: Battle Royale" as new items are added to the game. The first victim would be the SMG or submachine gun.

According to Epic Games, this weapon will soon be put to the vault, and will not be available for PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One users. This means the basic SMG will be out for a while, but players can still use the Tactical SMG and Suppressed SMG.

Game developers said they have a reason for doing this. "As we add more weapons, consumables, and other item types, we want to make sure that the balance of itemization isn't ruined," a representative wrote on Reddit. Epic further warned players that more items will be temporarily removed in the future.

"Items will often come back out of the Vault when the timing is right," the Reddit post continued. Epic did not mention how long it plans to rotate items, whether it would take a few days, weeks, or even months.

With the SMG taking a vacation, "Battle Royale" released a new silent weapon in the form of Crossbow, which has unlimited ammunition. Developers also promised more weapons will be added soon.

These new items should be of great help to players now that "Battle Royale" is getting more alternate game modes following the "50 vs. 50" gameplay it introduced for a limited time last December.

Calling it LTM or Limited Time Modes, Epic said it would be releasing more of that on a regular basis. "We are planning to quickly spin up a dozen or so LTMs, some of [which] may be more straightforward (e.g. along the lines of Sniper Shootout, Sneaky Silencer etc.)," the company announced.

And this is only the beginning. Depending on user feedback on LTMs, Epic Games hopes to bring more internal improvements to the combat video game.