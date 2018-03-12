'Fortnite' Gets Xbox One Cross-Platform Support

Microsoft/Epic Games "Fortnite Battle Royale" is the completely free 100-player PvP mode in "Fortnite", with building skills and destructible environments combined with intense PvP combat coming into play in one giant map.

"Fortnite" will soon be getting cross-platform support for the Xbox One allowing cross-play with PC, Mac, iOS, and Android players. Unfortunately, Sony remained stern with its reluctance to allow cross-play with the PlayStation 4 as it previously did with "Rocket League" and "Minecraft."

Epic Games announced their partnership with Microsoft in a recent post on their website. According to the developer, the next few months will see cross-play, cross-progression, and cross-purchase between Xbox One, PC, Mac, iOS arrive to the game.

"We've been working together with them over the last several months to make this possible, and will bring this functionality to 'Fortnite' players on Xbox right along with other platforms," the development team wrote. "With each new platform we support and every update we ship, we strive to bring 'Fortnite' to more people, and make it easier to play together with friends. And, as always, cross-play is opt in."

Last week, Epic Games announced that the hit base-building battle royale title will be making its way to mobile devices. In addition to the having the full experience, the developer also revealed that the mobile versions of the game will also feature cross-platform support with the Xbox One, Mac, PC, and PS4.

Sadly, there was no mention of Xbox One – PS4 cross-play suggesting that Sony is still maintaining its stance against cross-play between the two platforms. This was further solidified when Epic Games announced that the PS4 version of "Fortnite" will also feature cross-play with PC, Mac, Android, and iOS devices.

Still, Microsoft has stated that they are working closely with Epic Games to enable the feature sometime in the future. However, as it stands, the final word will still remain with Sony if they will accept the offer or once again lock out their players like they did with "Minecraft" and "Rocket League."

Sign-ups for the "Fortnite" Battle Royale Mode is now available for iOS users.