'Fortnite' iOS Sign-Ups Now Live

Epic Games Promo image for the first-ever "Fortnite" mobile event on iOS.

"Fortnite" is set to make its way to Android and iOS devices soon. However, Epic Games is looking to put the game through its paces prior to its official launch and has started accepting sign-ups for an invite-only trial on its website.

Both iOS and Android users can sign-up for the trials however, only those with the former will be able to join. This means that only those with an iPhone 6S/SE, iPad Mini 4, iPad Air 2, iPad 2017, iPad Pro, or a newer Apple device with iOS 11. In addition to an iOS device, players are required to have a stable internet connection.

Players who sign-up should keep in mind that this is a limited access trial program which means not everyone will get to participate. Testers will be decided through lottery using their email and will receive confirmation of their status as testers along with codes for them and their friends.

Epic will be sending a number of waves of emails so those who aren't able to join the first batch don't necessarily have to lose hope. Epic has also said that Android support will follow "the next few months."

Unlike other mobile ports of popular games, "Fortnite" mobile will not be a trimmed down version of the original title. It will still feature the same 100-player experience found on other platforms including the same map, same content, and even the same update.

Along with parallel development, the players of the mobile versions of the game will also be able to join their console and PC brethren online. This is thanks to Epic Games adding cross-play support between PS4, Xbox One, PC, Mac, iOS, and Android.

"Fortnite" players will be given the option to opt-in to the cross-play feature and join their friends on other platforms. This means that console and PC players don't necessarily have to team up with mobile players and vice-versa.