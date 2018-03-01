'Fortnite' Solid Gold Mode Now Live; Gamers Asking for More Info About the Jetpack

Facebook/ FortniteGame Promotional photo for "Fortnite's" limited-time only Solid Gold mode

Epic Games just released the first-ever limited-time mode for its sandbox survival shooting video game "Fortnite." The Solid Gold mode is now available for a few days, and gamers are waiting for more updates on the announced Jetpack.

Epic just recently launched the game's V.3.0.0 Patch as part of season 3, bringing new items, improvements, and of course the new Battle Pass. Gamers are now engaged in the Solid Gold battle royale event wherein all chests scattered across the map contain Legendary weapons. These include Sniper Rifles, RPGs, "Husk A La Vista" Miniguns, and Hand Cannons all the way. There are still no updates from the developers when the Solid Gold event will conclude so it is best to enjoy it while it lasts.

The Solid Gold is a squad event, but more modes are coming soon according to Epic. "We've been hammering away at Limited Time Modes! Getting you multiple playlist (solo, duo and squads) during LTMs is at the top of the priority stack," Epic wrote. The video game company also added that the upcoming gaming modes are possible with the help of various feedback from the gamers.

A number of gamers already shared their experience with the Solid Gold event and it is safe to say that the LTM update is well received. With the Solid Gold event and some future modes lined up, gamers are asking for more updates about the Jetpacks revealed for the video game.

The video game company took it to Twitter to announce the news. The release of the Jetpack was delayed due to "last minute design issue" according to Epic. "The Jetpack will lift off at a later time. Meanwhile, you'll be able to enjoy lots of no-scopes with the new Hunting Rifle item and a new, lucky point of interest on the map," Epic tweeted.

There are still no words from the company if the Jetpack will make it in time for the Solid Gold event or if it will be released afterward. "Fortnite" continues to attract more and more players worldwide, and Epic is keeping things interesting for gamers through new updates.