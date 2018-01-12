'Forza Horizon 4' Rated For Release In Brazil

Xbox official website Promotional picture for "Forza Horizon 3."

Recent reports have revealed that there has been a major leak when it comes to the games that will be released for Microsoft's Xbox One this year. The leak indicates that "Forza Horizon 4" has become a reality and that it will be available in stores in the coming months.

According to reports, despite the fact that the fans were well-aware that the success of "Forza Horizon 3" will eventually lead to a new installment, the leak still sent a ripple of shock to the gaming community. Eagle-eyed fans spotted the game title on a website that indicated that it has been rated for release in Brazil. Unfortunately, the listing does not offer much information including anything about who might be developing "Forza Horizon 4." However, it did indicate that it was listed for Xbox One and PC, which means that it will be a Play Anywhere game.

Further reports have emphasized that Microsoft has yet to release an official announcement for "Forza Horizon 4." As such, fans should take the leak of its release with a grain of salt and wait for official word from the tech giant. Regardless, rumors speculate that "Forza Horizon 4" will be released sometime this year. If fans were to take consideration of the pattern in the past years, it would mean that an announcement and release should be made in the latter half of the year. Furthermore, there is also a big possibility that Microsoft will be announcing the racing game during this year's Electronics Entertainment Expo (E3).

There is no information on yet on whether or not "Forza Horizon 4" will be released for other platforms, but more information is expected to be released in the coming months. In the meantime, "Forza Horizon 3" is now available for play on Xbox One and PC.