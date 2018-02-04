'Frostpunk' News: Developers Plan to Launch by March

11 bit studios The Automaton is one of the more advanced technologies that players can construct in "Frostpunk."

"Frostpunk," the dark and dreary city builder game by Polish company 11 bit studios, will come out by the end of March according to a new update from the development team.

11 bit studios recently made a post on the game's Steam page where it announced some new features that players should expect to find in the final game, as well as answered a few frequently asked questions. One such question, as to be expected, was asking if they could say anything about the release date.

"The game is scheduled to be released by the end of Q1 and we are right on track to make this happen," the team wrote. "Starting from February we are bringing out the big guns, so in upcoming weeks you can expect a lot of news about the game, which should shed some light on the premiere date."

In layman's terms, the end of Q1 would be right around March 31, though it is more likely to be a window within that time frame and not on the exact date itself.

11 bit studios is best known for developing "This War of Mine," a bleak and depressing survival game that focuses on a group of civilians trying to survive through a civil war. Every decision the player makes will have consequences, both good and bad, and it was very easy for the player to lose because of their choices.

"Frostpunk" is very much the same, except instead of focusing on a handful of survivors, the player must make decisions for an entire society of people living in a frozen wasteland. The player chooses what laws to enact and what to build, which will have positive and negative effects all around.

The developer recently released a new update video talking about the Automatons, one of the many constructions players can build in the game. Unlike regular workers, Automatons do not require food, do not complain about the temperature, and work very efficiently. However, like all things, creating them has consequences as players must consider how their populace will react at the sight of the gigantic machinations.