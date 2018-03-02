'Frostpunk' News: Devs Explain Endgame Content and Reveals Launch Price

11 Bit studios As the city grows larger and larger, the player must decide how they wish to lead their people through the eternal winter of "Frostpunk."

"Frostpunk" is an upcoming city builder game where players must manage and maintain a community that is trying to survive in a post-apocalyptic future that is cursed with an eternal winter. As the game nears its release, the developers have released a new update dictating how late game decisions will affect the player as well as how much they intend to price the game at launch.

Called the Irreversible Update, senior lead designer Jakub Stokalski talks about the kinds of choices players will have to make once they have established a stable city. Basically, from figuring out what structures are necessary to survive, players must then realize how to get the different communities and individuals in their city to work together as one.

When things start to get out of hand and the people begin to speak out against their leader, it might be time to make some major changes to the government, something that Stokalski specifically calls irreversible decisions, a point of no return. And, in the video, the developers show off one of these choices — The Path of Order and Discipline.

Upon choosing this path, new technology and laws are available to the players, many of which fit their chosen regime. Some examples of laws exclusive to the Path of Order are the Neighborhood Watch, Guard Stations, Propaganda Centers, and even the option to imprison citizens.

However, there is a fine line between order and totalitarianism and, when the citizens take to the streets to express their dissatisfaction with the governing body, those that chose the Path of Order can opt to silence them all with the guards rather than listen to what they have to say.

The Path of Order is just one of many ways the player can choose to rule the endgame, though the developers are being quiet about what else is there for now.

"Of course, imposing order might not be your idea of trying to fix things," Stokalski said. "History shows paths other than ruling with an iron fist. Ultimately our game is about people. How you lead them to survival is up to you."

On top of the new update video, 11 Bit Studios wrote a new blog post on Steam where they made a few other additional announcements. Probably the most important one is that they have decided that, on launch day, "Frostpunk" will cost $29.99. A bit more expensive than most other indie games out on the market, but still a lot cheaper than the standard AAA title.

"Frostpunk" is expected to release on Steam by the end of March. The studio has yet to announce a specific release date.