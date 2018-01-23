'Frozen 2' Premiere Date News, Plot Rumors: Kristen Bell Reminds Everyone of 2019 Release

Facebook/DisneyFrozen Promotional image for 'Olaf's Frozen Adventure'

"Frozen 2" is still well over a year away, but Kristen Bell is making sure fans have their calendars marked.

While serving as the first-ever host of the Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards recently, "The Good Place" star delivered a powerful and inspiring monologue about the world today while also imparting some encouraging words to all the young hopefuls out there. But, before she wrapped up her monologue, she made a point to spread some cheer by reminding everyone that they have the "Frozen" sequel to look forward to.

"Regardless of our differences, I think we can all come together and delight in one thing — 'Frozen 2' is coming out in theaters in 2019," Bell, who voices Anna, said (via The Hollywood Reporter).

Of course, fans already know that the sequel will be hitting cinemas in November next year. However, Disney is keeping plot details tightly under wraps. But, that has not stopped theories from populating the internet. Many fans seem to believe that Elsa will encounter her own romantic interest, just as Anna got hers in the first film in the form of Kristoff. As for the identity of her love interest, some speculate that it could be a king, while others are rooting for a more unconventional route.

Disney has been making waves with films focusing on strong, independent women. The entertainment giant even made headlines for its first black Disney Princess when "The Princess and the Frog" came to fruition. However, one thing the studio has yet to feature is a Disney Princess who is on the LGBTQ spectrum. For this reason, some fans think that Elsa could get a girlfriend in "Frozen 2."

The 2015 film became so successful that it spawned other related works and shorts, which has been said to all lead to the sequel. Since the theories have not been confirmed, though, readers are advised to take them with a grain of salt.

"Frozen 2" will premiere on Nov. 27, 2019.