Galaxy S9+ Specs Rumors: Leaked Case Suggests New Design in Upcoming Smartphone

Reuters/Kim Hong-Ji Samsung Electronics' Galaxy S8 smartphone is displayed during a media event in Seoul, South Korea.

If the recent leaks are accurate, people can expect several design changes in the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S9+.

While Samsung has yet to confirm the timeframe for the release of the anticipated Galaxy S9 series, many information leaks have surfaced recently that paint a picture of how the device will probably look like.

One of the standout leaks was one shared by Slash Leaks. Though these kinds of information always need official confirmation, this is one step closer to the real thing as it allegedly came from a Geekbench benchmark test result.

The said leak showed a Samsung device with model number SM-G965U1 whose test results were uploaded just this month. According to the site, the Galaxy S9+ is likely to have a standard 6 GB random access memory, run on an Android 8.0.0 Oreo operating system, and powered by the newly-launched Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 platform.

It is also important to note that the Snapdragon 845 is designed to easily support a 6 GB RAM device. This could mean that Samsung will offer another variant with a much bigger memory capacity.

Meanwhile, as for the smartphone's rumored design, fans will be glad if these photos represent the real thing because Samsung is rumored to have repositioned the fingerprint scanner.

In the Galaxy S8 series and Note 8, one tiny complaint that many reviews mentioned was the awkward placement of the biometric sensor. Luckily, in the leaked Galaxy S9 case photo, the fingerprint scanner, and possibly a heart rate sensor as well, lies horizontally below the camera (with a dual lens setup on S9+).

However, reports claim that the dedicated Bixby button will stay and probably in the same position as seen on the Galaxy S8 series as well. This is another design that users do not really like. In fact, Samsung was later obliged to release an update with the option to disable the Bixby physical key.

Samsung is expected to announce the Galaxy S9 series sometime within the first quarter of 2018, but not as early as the Consumer Electronics Show in January.