Galaxy S9 Specs Rumors: Samsung to Scrap In-Display Fingerprint Scanner Plans for Next Flagship?

REUTERS/Brendan McDermid Samsung senior vice president of Product Strategy, Justin Denison, presents the Galaxy S8 and S8 smartphones during an exclusive event in New York City on March 29, 2017.

Recent reports claim Samsung will ditch its plans of including a fingerprint scanner beneath the Galaxy S9's display panel.

The information came from local sources, according to South Korean publication The Investor, which added that Samsung would likely continue placing the fingerprint scanner on the rear side of the upcoming device, just like in the case of the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy Note 8. The bigger Galaxy S9 Plus would also presumably do the same.

According to the report, Samsung finalized the placement of the Galaxy S9 fingerprint scanner in time for the smartphone's pilot production last month.

In the past, there have always been rumors about Samsung's attempt to pioneer the in-display fingerprint scanner, but possible production issues have hindered the company from officially introducing the security feature.

One of the possible dilemmas Samsung might be facing in terms of placing the scanner underneath the screen also has something to do with its biggest innovation in the past years -- the thinner display panels and bigger screens with curved edges.

Meanwhile, unlike Apple's major leap in the iPhone X, an internal source claimed that Samsung was not planning to completely drop the fingerprint scanning technology even in the smartphones to come.

The unnamed source told The Investor: "Samsung won't get rid of fingerprint sensors in its handsets, as there many services and platforms run based on the technology."

Notably, there have been rumors that Apple was planning to scrap the Touch ID feature for good now that the facial recognition feature - Face ID - will be coming via the iPhone X in September.

Meanwhile, there was also talk that the Galaxy S9 and S9+ were likely to debut Qualcomm's Snapdragon 845 platform. While the mobile chip maker has yet to officially announce it, earlier sightings of its patent listing sparked speculations that it was the next best chip intended for future premium flagship smartphones.