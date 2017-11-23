Galaxy X News: Samsung Opens Support Page for Rumored Foldable Smartphone

Reuters/Kim Hong-Ji The logo of Samsung Electronics is seen at its headquarters in Seoul, South Korea, July 4, 2016.

A support page was recently spotted for a new Samsung device speculated to be the rumored foldable smartphone dubbed as the Galaxy X

Recently, LetsGoDigital learned that a new support page had gone live in Samsung's official Korean website. The said page was for a device with model number SM-G888N0, and while the site did not contain the specific details of the featured mobile, it did show some information on the company's warranty policies, product and repair services, and remote customer support.

However, the same report noted that the "N0" found at the end of the model number indicated that it was going to be a device launched in South Korea. More so, in the general sense, the addition of a support page for an unknown device is likely a subtle confirmation that an announcement is soon in order.

The SM-G888N0 support page remains live as of this writing, which indicates that it was not put up by accident. This adds to the speculations that the supposed Galaxy X smartphone could be announced in 2018 -- as early as January -- maybe during the Consumer Electronics Show that is slated to be held on Jan. 9-12, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Samsung has long been rumored to be launching a smartphone with one side of the touchscreen being flexible enough to fold. The speculations were sparked by a video advertisement that Samsung released in 2014.

These speculations have been confirmed recently by no less than the president for mobile business of Samsung Electronics, Koh Dong-jin. In a media event, Koh said (via The Korea Herald): "We will launch a foldable device when we are fully ready, and we are aiming to do so next year."

Apart from the flexible display, reports expect the Galaxy X to sport a CPU with a built-in 8nm processor, a dual camera lens feature, and will run on the latest Android operation system, Oreo. However, it is best to take this with a pinch of salt since Samsung has yet to discuss what features they plan to incorporate in the device.