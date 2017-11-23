'Gambit' Movie Cast News: Lizzy Caplan Set to Join Channing Tatum as Female Lead

REUTERS/Danny Moloshok Best actress in a drama series - Lizzy Caplan, 'Masters of Sex.'

"Gambit" may already have its female lead.

According to Variety, "Masters of Sex" star Lizzy Caplan is apparently in talks to star opposite Channing Tatum in the "X-Men" spin-off. Details about her character and involvement, however, are scarce.

"Gambit" has been stuck in development hell for a long period now, but it finally got a release date and a new director in October earlier this year. The superhero film has had two other directors attached at different points in time. In October 2015, "Rise of the Planet of the Apes" director Rupert Wyatt exited the film, and "Mr. & Mrs. Smith" director Doug Liman was brought on to replace him. However, in August 2016, Liman also left the director's chair.

The film is now going to be directed by "Pirates of the Caribbean" helmer Gore Verbinski and is set to premiere on Valentine's Day in 2019. This is not the first time a superhero film will debut on the day of romance. It can be recalled that "Deadpool" was also released on the special day in 2016 and became a surprise hit despite its R-rating.

Tatum, however, has said that they are not aiming for an R-rating. While speaking to Yahoo Movies in July earlier this year, Tatum, who also serves as a producer, revealed that they "don't want to rule out PG-13."

The "Magic Mike" star also explained that they were thinking twice about where they would take "Gambit" because of films like "Deadpool" and "Logan."

"We got really lucky. We had a first draft it was good, but we were coming to it at a time at that creative phase of [the 'X-Men'], where these movies went through a bit of a paradigm shift, where the 'X-Men' movies and the superhero movies with 'Logan' and 'Deadpool' really broke down a lot of doors for us," he said. "We were trying to do some things that we actually weren't allowed to do, and they just smashed down the doors, so we're giving it a bit of a rethink."

"Gambit" is scheduled to premiere on Feb. 14, 2019.