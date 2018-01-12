'Gambit' Movie News: Director Gore Verbinski Exits, Release Date Delayed

(Photo: Marvel) Remy LeBeau as Gambit first appeared in "Uncanny X-Men #266" published in 1990.

"Gambit" is once again without a director — prompting the producers to delay the upcoming film's premiere.

Deadline reports that Gore Verbinski is exiting the 20th Century Fox movie as director. Sources claim his departure was "amicable" since the problem was related to his busy schedules with all his other projects. Channing Tatum remains on board as the titular character, alongside Lizzy Caplan who has joined the film for an unspecified role.

As IGN points out, Verbinski is the third director to pull out from the long-in-the-works film. Rupert Wyatt ("Rise of the Planet of the Apes") left the movie in 2015, while Doug Liman ("Edge of Tomorrow") did the same in 2016. Verbinski, who helmed "The Pirates of the Caribbean," joined the superhero movie just three months ago.

In the comic books, Gambit also known as Remy LeBeau is a mutant superhero who has the power to transfer energy into any solid object, making them potentially explosive weapons against anyone who gets in his way. His backstory involves a group of thieves based in New Orleans. He was part of the Cajun community before transferring to Westchester County and Xavier's School for Gifted Youngsters.

Further details about the film's storyline are still being kept under wraps. However, Comicbook.com notes the plot would center on a heist that later goes wrong. The situation will lead Gambit to unite two sects of the Thieves Guild: his adoptive family and that of his lady love.

Viewers can expect the film to shed light on his past as well. Flashbacks will establish how young Remy met Master thief Luke LeBeau and how he crossed paths with the femme fatale, Bella Donna Boudreaux.

Initially slated for a February 2019 debut, "Gambit" is now expected to hit the big screen on June 7, 2019.