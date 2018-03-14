'Gears of War 5' Rumors: Developer Splash Damage Posts New Job Listings

Microsoft Studios Marcus Fenix as a much older man in "Gears of War 4"

While rumors about "Gears of War 5" have circulated ever since Phil Spencer mentioned it in passing a few months ago, some new details have surfaced that seem to imply that development is about to get started.

Developer Splash Damage has previously worked on the "Gears of War" franchise by developing the multiplayer aspect of both "Gears of War 4" and "Gears of War: Ultimate Edition." Recently, the company has posted new job listings on its website that are specifically for the popular third-person shooter franchise.

While Splash Damage often only handles the multiplayer aspect of these games, the primary developer of these games, The Coalition, is rumored to be working on a new project this year. Assuming these rumors are true, it means the seat is open for a new developer to take the lead in developing the next "Gears of War" and Splash Damage may be the chosen one.

Speculation surrounding a new "Gears of War" first surfaced when Phil Spencer talked about the Xbox Game Pass back in January.

"This plan to bring new games timed with their global release into Xbox Game Pass not only includes announced titles like Sea of Thieves, State of Decay 2 and Crackdown 3 but future unannounced games from Microsoft Studios including new iterations of our biggest Xbox One exclusive franchises such as Halo, Forza and Gears of War, on the same day they launch," wrote Spencer in an blog post about the Game Pass.

While none of the studios involved have yet to formally announce a new "Gears of War" title, it seems all the information points to an inevitable announcement soon.

"Gears of War 4" is the latest entry into the franchise and was released for Windows 10 and Xbox One back in 2016. Set 25 years after the events of the of the third game, "Gears of War 4" serves as a sequel to the original series as it shifts the focus to a new generation of fighters.