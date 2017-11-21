'Gilmore Girls' Updates: Lorelai Invites Logan for a Serious Talk

Facebook/GilmoreGirls Promotional photo for "Gilmore Girls"

Lorelai (Lauren Graham) will calm down enough to invite Rory's (Alexis Bledel) baby daddy for a serious talk in the potential second part of the "Gilmore Girls" sequel on Netflix.

Fans of the sitcom have been given renewed hope that there would be more episodes airing in the future. Show creator and writer Amy Sherman-Palladino recently said in an interview that a continuation of "A Year in the Life" is possible.

According to her, Amazon already gave her the go-ahead in case she has plans to write a working concept for the show. Palladino makes clear, though, that it would take a lot of work and preparation since everything should be perfect.

"We carved out a little niche for ourselves with Amazon saying that if we ever want to do it, if the girls and us get together and we have a concept that works, then we have the freedom to do it," she said.

However, the creator cautioned that all cast and crew should agree to do it before it happens. "It would just have to be the right circumstances, and that we're all sort of in the same drunken mood together to go repaint Stars Hollow again. Because we had to repaint Stars Hollow, and we'll have to repaint it again. But it's definitely possible," she added.

A second part of "A Year in the Life" is expected to dwell on the subsequent effect of Rory's revelation that she was pregnant. She told Lorelai about her condition, but viewers never got to hear who was her baby's father.

Speculations are rife that it is Logan (Matt Czuchry) since he and Rory were in an on-again-off-again affair in the revival. Lorelai's reaction to the revelation is also unsatisfying to many, considering how protective she has been of her daughter since day one.

Lorelai will want to know the name of the man who knocked up her precious baby girl. If Logan is that person, he can expect a call from her, if she does not hunt him down first. An angry Lorelai is something Logan will never wish to face in his lifetime. Rory's mother will also not be the only person to deal with, as it is likely that Luke (Scott Patterson) and Christopher (David Sutcliffe) will also stand in line to grill him.