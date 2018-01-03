Google Chrome Extension Covertly Mines Cryptocurrency From Unsuspecting Users

REUTERS/Dado Ruvic People are silhouetted as they pose with laptops in front of a screen projected with a Google logo, in this picture illustration taken in Zenica October 29, 2014.

A security researcher recently reported that a Google Chrome extension has been found secretly mining cryptocurrency from its users.

Troy Mursch, a security researcher focused on keeping an eye on "cryptojacking" among other things according to his Twitter bio, recently encouraged his followers to collectively report the Google Chrome extension "Archive Poster" for reportedly installing malware in its users' computers.

The said extension has since been taken down but not before more than 105,000 users installed it. The malware that came with "Archive Poster" reportedly mined the cryptocurrency Monero in the background.

As of this writing, Monero is pegged as having a price of over $390.

Before "Archive Poster" was taken down by Google, many users had posted negative reviews on the extension and claimed that it triggered their antivirus tools for mining cryptocurrencies. The said reports were seen posted as early as Dec. 9, 2017.

"Archive Poster" gained popularity for allowing Tumblr users to easily repost archived blog contents. The extension was developed by Essence Labs, who later confirmed that the application carried malware and said an account of its former staff member was hacked which ultimately compromised "Archive Poster."

"An old team member who was responsible for updating the extension had his Google account compromised," Essence Labs explained to PCMag. "Somehow the extension was hijacked to another Google account."

However, up to now, Google or Essence Labs have yet to identify the actual attacker. Reports confirmed though that the "Archive Poster" was compromised with the use of the notorious JavaScript, Coinhive.

Coinhive's official website described its services as "a JavaScript miner for the Monero Blockchain that you can embed in your website." It is posed as an alternative to using ads on websites.

"Your users run the miner directly in their Browser and mine XMR for you in turn for an ad-free experience, in-game currency or whatever incentives you can come up with," Coinhive further explained.