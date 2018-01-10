Reuters/Mark Blinch Google is rumored to be planning to introduce a special protection program for high-profile users.

A lawsuit that accuses Google of discrimination against white, male conservatives reveals that the popular online search engine company caters to a wide range of alternative lifestyles, with at least one employee self-identifying as a dragon.

James Damore, a former Google engineer who was fired from the company last year for a leaked memo, filed a lawsuit earlier this week claiming that the company discriminates against conservative white men.

Joined by fellow former Google employee David Gudeman, the suit puts forth screengrabs of presentations and messages within the company indicating a workplace environment open to things like polygamy and polyamory while its hostile to conservative views.

"Google's open hostility for conservative thought is paired with invidious discrimination on the basis of race and gender, barred by law," argues the suit.

"Google's management goes to extreme — and illegal — lengths to encourage hiring managers to take protected categories such as race and/or gender into consideration as determinative hiring factors, to the detriment of Caucasian and male employees and potential employees at Google."

The suit claims that Google "furnishes a large number of internal mailing lists catering to employees with alternative lifestyles, including furries, polygamy, transgenderism, and plurality, for the purpose of discussing sexual topics" with the only topic absent from the forums being "traditional heterosexual monogamy."

"For instance, an employee who sexually identifies as 'a yellow-scaled wingless dragonkin' and 'an expansive ornate building' presented a talk entitled 'Living as a Plural Being' at an internal company event," stated a footnote on page 27.

Last August, Damore wrote a 10-page memo stating that biological differences rather than workplace discrimination, was why men were more prevalent in tech industries than women.

Damore told Fox Business that Google still engages in "harassment and career sabotage of anyone that expresses a conservative viewpoint, and there's constant shaming and attacks against white men within Silicon Valley."

Many conservative sites and groups have seen the Damore saga as further proof that large social media and internet companies are actively attacking right-of-center people for their beliefs.

Google told NBC News that they "look forward to defending against Mr. Damore's lawsuit in court."