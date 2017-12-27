'Gotham' Season 4 Episode 12 Spoilers: Gordon Plots Sofia's Downfall

Facebook/GOTHAMonFOX Promotional photo for 'Gotham' season 4

Gordon (Ben McKenzie) knows he needs to move fast if he wants to stop Sofia (Crystal Reed) from succeeding in her plans in the upcoming second half of the current season of "Gotham."

Fans of the series will witness the Gotham City PD commissioner regretting how he missed the signs that Sofia has been playing him like a harp. The promo for the midseason premiere titled "Pieces of a Broken Mirror" shows Gordon warning her to watch her own back. According to him, he will make sure to take her down with him no matter what happens.

Gordon is aware that his options are limited now that the Falcone woman has more or less taken over the city. She played her cards right to get what she wanted, even sacrificing her own father and killing him in cold blood. When unidentified men murdered Carmine Falcone (guest star John Doman) the moment he arrived in Gotham City, Gordon had no way of knowing that it was Sofia who masterminded the entire thing.

Apparently, she killed Carmine to get revenge for her brother. If he only protected Mario (James Carpinello) like he should, the latter would still be alive. This is the reason why she has also been targeting Gordon. He was the one who killed Mario. Meanwhile, the teaser also shows the return of Jerome (Cameron Monaghan). He was the one who welcomed the incarcerated Penguin (Robin Lord Taylor) when he arrived in prison.

In the clip, the two villains are shown fighting for the top dog position. Jerome is excited to have such a worthy opponent and cannot wait to take Penguin down. In an interview with Comicbook, David Mazouz, who plays Bruce, revealed that Jerome has big plans for Gotham City now that he is back.

"The second half of the season will mark one of the worst episodes in Gotham yet," Mazouz teased. "And, the worse the episode is for Gotham, the better it is for viewers, right? Jerome will team up with some less than likable villains and they will take over the city and it will be a terrible, terrible fiasco."

"Gotham" season 4 will return this Spring on Fox.