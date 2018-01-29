Gran Turismo official website Plenty of new features still coming to 'Gran Turismo Sport' in the future

"Gran Turismo Sport" has already received some new features post-launch, and developers are still aiming to give fans more content in the future.

Director Kazunori Yamauchi recently talked about the future plans for the current installment of the "Gran Turismo" franchise during a roundtable interview with some members of the media, GameWatch reported.

The folks over at DualShockers provided translations of the things shared by Yamauchi.

Yamauchi believes that there are still plans to continue updating the game in the way they have already done previously, which means that more courses and cars are expected to be added.

The director mentioned that cars that have already been featured in the series may still be added. There are also plans to introduce entirely new ones to give series veterans things they have never seen before.

Another interesting revelation shared by Yamauchi is that there are also plans to continue building upon the GT League.

GT League was added to "Gran Turismo Sport" back in December. This feature is a single player mode that grants access to different race series that have been included in earlier installments of the franchise.

Just this month, developers added four new events to GT League. The Raptor Survival event was added for beginners, and amateur-level drivers may check out the J-Sport Meeting. Professional-level drivers can participate in La Festa Cavallino, and for those who just want to try out a different kind of challenge, they can see what the Gr.3 Endurance Series has to offer.

In the future, unique races may be added to GT League.

Yamauchi also shared that while multiplayer VR races are still not currently in the works, time trials may be added instead.

Release dates for the future updates have not been announced yet, so "Gran Turismo Sport" players will just have to stay tuned to find out when new additions may be introduced.