REUTERS/Mike Blake A promotion for the computer game "Grand Theft Auto Five" is show in a Game Stop gaming story in Encinitas, California September 17, 2013.

Players of "Grand Theft Auto Online" can now get the newest vehicle in the game, the Lampadati Viseris. Meanwhile, developer Rockstar Games recently confirmed that they saw a record-breaking number of active "GTA Online" players in 2017.

This week, Rockstar announced the addition of a Sports Classic automobile, the Lampadati Viseris, which players can now purchase through Legendary Motorsport on "GTA Online." The developer promised that the new vehicle in the mix performs with "smooth handling" and "salt-of-the-earth engineering."

"More than just a pretty face, the unmistakable roar of its barbaric V8 engine might just be the sweetest sound in Los Santos," Rockstar added on its website. And while the developer assured gamers that the Lampadati Viseris was designed with head-turning looks, players can still customize the car through the in-game Vehicle Workshop.

One of the customization options that players can apply to the Lampadati Viseris is to add a set of "forward-facing machine guns" to make sure the vehicle is not only good in the way it looks but can also do an excellent job during road fights.

In the same statement that announced the release of the Lampadati Viseris, Rockstar confirmed that the game had reached another milestone in December 2017 after it garnered a record-breaking number of active players.

The achievement is worth noting, considering that "GTA Online" was released four years ago. The record-breaking number of active players last month followed a report in November that said the game had already sold over 85 million copies worldwide since its launch.

Meanwhile, Rockstar opened the year with more limited-time events and discounts on in-game purchases.

Players can now complete contract work for Lester Crest to win double GTA$ and Rockstar Points.. To accept this type of mission, players have to watch out for his calls on their iFruit devices.

For more chances of winning extra GTA$ and RPs, players can still join the "Island Hopping" Premium Race and "Maze Bank Arena" Time Trial challenge this week.

Meanwhile, Rockstar will also offer a 25 percent discount on game contents, which include the Nagasaki Ultralight plane plus more weapons and vehicle gears that players will encounter while playing on the ground or in the sky.

All the limited-time events and discounts mentioned are available until Monday, Jan. 15.