'Grey's Anatomy' Season 14 Episode 9 Spoilers: Will Jo Quit Her Job at Seattle Grace?

Facebook/GreysAnatomy Promotional image for 'Grey's Anatomy'

Jo (Camille Luddington) may have to say goodbye to Seattle Grace Hospital for good in the upcoming second half of the current season of "Grey's Anatomy."

Paul (Mathew Morrison), Jo's abusive husband, made many viewers gasp in dismay when he appeared during the midseason finale. He finally managed to track her down after she left him and changed her name. Jo has previously admitted that her husband was hurting her, physically and emotionally. Paul's expression when he saw Jo hints of the plans he has for her. His anger was palpable and Jo could only cower in his presence.

The trailer for the upcoming episode does not reveal much about what is set to happen to Jo. Speculations are rife, though, that she will still do her best to get away from Paul. There is no way she will allow herself to be hurt by him ever again. If she has to leave the hospital who has become her second home, so be it. She also needs to forget her friends, especially Alex (Justin Chambers), if it means saving them from the troubles that will come from being associated with her.

Co-showrunner Krista Vernoff has previously revealed that the Jo-Paul storyline would dwell heavily on domestic violence. She also warned that these episodes would be heavy and dark, but it was imperative to put emphasis on the serious issue.

"Matthew is coming back as Dr. Paul Stadler and we are facing the issue of domestic violence head-on," Vernoff said. "I've talked a lot about how this season [we're refocusing the show on] fun and joy and laughter, and my commitment has been to make sure there's laughter in every episode — even the ones where the stories that we're telling are quite painful and quite dark. And my hope is that women will come out of this story feeling empowered. I'm really proud of this story. I'm really proud of the work that we're doing."

"Grey's Anatomy" season 14 will return on Thursday, Jan. 18, at 8 p.m. EST on ABC.