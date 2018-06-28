Half of Churchgoers, 36 Percent of Pro-Lifers, Hold Favorable View of Planned Parenthood: Gallup

(Photo: Reuters) Planned Parenthood advocates.

About half of American churchgoers and over a third of self-identified pro-life individuals hold a positive opinion of Planned Parenthood, according to a recent Gallup poll.

In findings released Wednesday, Gallup found that Planned Parenthood enjoyed a 62 percent favorability rating among overall respondents.

This majority opinion includes 52 percent of respondents who attend religious services at least once a month and 36 percent of respondents who identify as pro-life.

"The nation has been nearly evenly divided on the issue of abortion in Gallup polling in recent years, with less than a majority identifying as either 'pro-choice' or 'pro-life' each time the question has been asked since 2009," explained Gallup in their report.

"But Planned Parenthood, though prominently identified with the pro-choice side of the debate, is viewed favorably by majorities of most major demographic groups — including men and women, all age groups, all levels of education and all income levels."

Based on a poll of 1,520 American adults conducted June 1-13, Gallup also found that favorability for Planned Parenthood decreased with age, with 75 percent of respondents aged 18-29 holding a favorable view while 59 percent of respondents aged 30-49 and 57 percent of respondents aged 50 and older agreeing.

63 percent of Republican respondents held an unfavorable view, as did 13 percent of respondents who identified as pro-choice.

The poll comes amid various efforts at the state and federal level to defund the nation's leading abortion provider in response to pro-life activism.

In May, President Donald Trump announced that Planned Parenthood would stop receiving funds under Title IX family planning, cutting approximately $50-60 million in taxpayer funds for the abortion provider.

Susan B. Anthony List President Marjorie Dannenfelser expressed gratitude for the move in a statement released in May, noting that the new rule "doesn't cut a single dime from family planning."

"It instead directs tax dollars to Title X centers that do not promote or perform abortions, such as the growing number of community and rural health centers that far outnumber Planned Parenthood facilities," stated Dannenfelser.

"President Trump has shown decisive leadership, delivering on a key promise to pro-life voters who worked so hard to elect him. This is a major victory which will energize the grassroots as we head into the critical midterm elections."

The margin of error for Gallup's full sample is plus or minus three percentage points.