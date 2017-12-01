'Hearthstone' News: Kobolds And Catacombs Expansion Release Date Announced

PlayHearthstone 'Hearthstone' Kobold and Catacombs expansion release date announced.

Blizzard has finally announced a release date for the next "Hearthstone" expansion pack. Kobolds and Catacombs will be coming to North America on Dec. 7 with the European release coming a day later.

According to a post on Play Hearthstone, the expansion will come with 135 new cards, including new card types such as Spellstones and Unidentified items. This will definitely shake things up as players come up with new strategies and counters that will affect the meta.

Also included is the new Dungeon Runs single-player mode which contains 48 different encounters with increasingly-difficult bosses where players build a deck while progressing through a classic fantasy-inspired dungeon crawl.

Kobolds and Catacombs was revealed back in BlizzCon and is the game's fifth expansion following Goblins vs. Gnomes, The Grand Tournament, Whispers of the Old Gods, Mean Streets of Gadgetzan, Journey to Un'Goro, and Knights of the Frozen Throne.

All players who log-in to "Hearthstone" will receive a random legendary weapon card and three Kobolds & Catacombs card packs for free. Three new one-time Dungeon Run quests will also be available each offering an extra card pack for players upon completion.

Much like other expansions, Kobolds and Catacombs focus on one particular aspect of the "Warcraft" lore. This time, it's the underground world of Azeroth and its rat-like residents, the Kobolds.

Each expansion also brings with it a new effect with Kobolds and Catacombs' being Recruit. When a Recruit effect is triggered, the player that triggered it will have a minion summoned to the board from their deck. Some recruit effects only work on certain types of minions although there aren't much details available about this at the moment.

"Hearthstone" is free-to-play although players can spend real money to purchase card packs for their decks. Players can get 50 Kobolds & Catacombs card packs as well as a "For the Hoard" card for just $50.