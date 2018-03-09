'Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice' Could Come To Xbox One Soon

Ninja Theory/Youtube Screenshot from 'Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice' trailer

The dark fantasy action-adventure title "Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice" has enjoyed high sales and even higher praises following its release to the PlayStation 4 and PC. Now, Xbox One owners could soon experience the acclaimed title as the game's "time exclusivity" is set to run its course.

The first hints of the game's arrival to the Xbox One came from Australia. The Australian Classifications Board, the organization responsible for rating games in the country, rated the game as a multi-platform game on March 6.

While "Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice" is technically multi-platform, being available for the PS4 and PC, it's the date of the classification that is important. For more definitive proof that teases the game's Xbox One debut, fans will have to turn to Taiwan.

In a recent Twitter post by Gematsu, the game is featured with an Xbox One rating as well as box art featuring the console's logo. Pretty conclusive evidence that the game is getting ported to the console soon.

Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice rated for Xbox One in Taiwan https://t.co/vipK9SAdXC pic.twitter.com/i327gp964c — Gematsu (@gematsucom) March 7, 2018

So when will the Xbox One version be released? There are currently two ways Microsoft can go with it. They announce it in the next few months and aim for a summer released date or they can hold off and make the announcement at this year's Electronic Entertainment Expo and shoot for a fall release date. Either way, the game will make it to the Xbox One within the year.

For those who are unaware of the independent AAA masterpiece that is "Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice," the game is the latest creation from the makers of "DMC: Devil May Cry," "Enslaved: Odyssey to the West," and "Heavenly Sword."

Set in the Viking Age, players are put in the shoes of a broken Celtic warrior who must undergo a haunting quest into the depths of hell to fight for the soul of her beloved.

The game's mental landscape was created in collaboration with neuroscientists and people who experience psychosis to create a unique world that teeters between hallucinations and reality.