'Homeland' Season 7 Spoilers: Is Saul a Friend or a Foe to Carrie?

Facebook/HomelandOnShowtime Promo image for "Homeland"

Saul's (Mandy Patinkin) motives for becoming an ally to President Keane (Elizabeth Marvel) will be one of the mysteries begging to be solved in the upcoming season of "Homeland."

When Showtime released the first trailer for the new installment, many fans were surprised when it was revealed that Saul would jump ship and join Keane's cabinet. The last time he was seen, Keane's men captured him and about 200 individuals suspected to have been behind the failed coup against her administration. He was the reason why Carrie (Claire Daines) started doubting Keane as a leader. During the last minutes of the finale, Carrie was shouting at the president, urging her to stop her paranoia and do what was right for the country.

Carrie's expression when she learns that Saul has been made the national security advisor shows her disbelief. Her mentor, whom she thought was in prison, was speaking on a live broadcast, pledging his alliance to the enemy. The promo reveals what while he is in jail, Keane's aide has gone to see him. Whatever they have talked about somehow convinces Saul to betray Carrie and forget his antagonism towards the new government. The new teaser released reveals what went down in his conversation with the aide.

In the clip, Saul is telling Linus Roache (David Wellington), Keane's right hand man, that it is his job to put the country first. The other man assures him that by joining the president's cabinet, he will have the opportunity to do exactly just that. It appears that Saul will only agree with the offer to be the inside man in Keane's administration and do what he does best. The promo shows him performing the difficult task of making a leftist leader surrender. It has been previously teased that one of Keane's strongest enemies is an Alex Jones-type of character named Brett O'Keefe (Jake Weber).

"Homeland" season 7 will premiere on Feb. 11 at 9 p.m. EST on Showtime.