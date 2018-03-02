'Horizon Zero Dawn' News: Sets Record Sales a Year After Release

Guerrilla Games Aloy faces off against one of the many mechanical creatures that roam the surface of a ruined Earth.

Twelve months after its initial release, Guerrilla Games' award-winning "Horizon Zero Dawn" has become the best-selling new first-party title on the PlayStation 4. According to a new report, the open-world adventure game has now sold more than 7.6 million copies worldwide.

"We had huge ambition for Horizon Zero Dawn and as we approached the launch we knew people were excited, but to see sales of this volume is truly mind blowing," wrote Guerrilla Games co-founder Hermen Hulst.

"Since launch, millions of players have joined Aloy on a quest to discover the secrets of the old ones. We hope they enjoy playing Horizon Zero Dawn as much as we enjoyed making it."

It really should be no surprise that "Horizon Zero Dawn" managed to achieve this level of success. Critics applauded the game for its unique setting and visual storytelling as well as the sheer beauty and wonder presented in the world created. It offers a unique look into the future of mankind mixed it with some enjoyable gameplay and epic action sequences against original robotic creatures.

Both critics and regular consumers alike loved the game as it sits on an average rating of 89 percent on Metacritic. It was also the fourth best-rated game for the PlayStation 4 in 2017, just falling behind the likes of "Persona 5," "Undertale," and "Final Fantasy XIV: Stormblood."

The game was such a worldwide sensation that even Japanese company Capcom decided to include a special promotional event with "Horizon Zero Dawn" in its recently released "Monster Hunter World."

To celebrate this milestone, Guerrilla Games has several things planned throughout the week. One of the first things that people can get a hold of now is a bundle of free PS4 avatars as well as a special PS4 theme that contains some of the best fan-made Photo Mode images.

From a merchandising standpoint, the PlayStation Gear Store will have a month-long discount on the Moderns Icons Aloy statue as fans can now purchase it at 25 percent off. Likewise, those that may have not tried out "Horizon Zero Dawn" yet, or perhaps want to get the expansion, can take advantage of a 30 percent discount for the complete edition of the game.

The developers have said that many more goodies and rewards are on the way as a thanks to the community that has made their game as big as it is today.