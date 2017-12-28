'House of Cards' Season 6 Spoilers: Tom Humiliates Frank in Ultimate Revenge Plot

Facebook/HouseofCards Promotional photo for "House of Cards."

Tom Hammerschmidt (Boris McGiver) may get his chance to humiliate Frank (Kevin Spacey) just like he has always dreamed of in the upcoming season of "House of Cards."

According to spoilers, the new installment may see the chief editor at The Washington Herald finally succeeding in revealing the ex-POTUS' many crimes. Previously, Tom has promised to himself that the day would come when he exposes Frank for what he is, a killer who ordered the death of journalist Zoe Barnes (Kate Mara), prostitute Rachel Posner (Rachel Brosnahan) and US representative Peter Russo (Corey Stoll). Since the Underwoods remain to be powerful due to the election of Claire (Robin Wright) as the new president, Tom has accepted that it might take him many years before he could touch Frank.

The recent developments, however, may give the journalist the perfect opportunity to get what he wants. Since Spacey would no longer be part of the Netflix series, his character would likely be murdered. Claire will officially denounce Frank, giving his enemies the much-awaited chance to get revenge. Tom will not let this opening go to waste. In a June interview, McGiver said that his character does not know when to give up. He also hinted that Claire would not escape Tom's wrath. She did her part to make the Underwoods remain on top. Even if she has been elected as the country's new leader, the journalist would not stop until he exposes her true nature.

"I hope that I get to bring the Underwoods to justice. Even if they are ultimately going to get pardoned anyway, which happens to most presidents. Even if it came down to them being publicly accused for their crimes and arrested. With Stamper being under house arrest for what he is being accused of, that is crazy! It would be nice if I were able to make it happen," McGiver explained.

"House of Cards" season 6 has no release date yet.