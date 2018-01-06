Huawei P20 Specs, Release Date: Leak Reveals Triple Camera Rear Setup

(Photo: Reuters/Paul Hanna) Richard Yu, chief executive of Huawei's consumer business, holds up a new P10 device during the presentation ceremony at Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Spain, February 26, 2017.

New details have been revealed about the successor of the Huawei P10, which will go by the name Huawei P20.

Leaked schematics reveal that there will be at least three versions — all of which boasting some extremely thin bezels. The two models namely the Huawei P20 and Huawei P20 Plus will have thicker foreheads and chins. The bottom bezel will serve as the home of the fingerprint scanner for both devices.

The third and highest tier model called the Huawei P20 Pro has almost nonexistent bezels. The bezel on the bottom is much slimmer while its top portion comes in the form of a notch like the one found on the Apple iPhone X.

With this design, Huawei will be able to keep the necessities on this part of the device like the selfie snappers, sensors and earpiece while pushing for an all-screen design.

The fingerprint scanner on the Huawei P20 Pro is found on the back, but those who have been following the news about the flagship would know that this will not be the primary means to unlock the smartphone with the company working on the Face ID, which the company takes pride in and claims will be better than that of Apple.

Oddly enough, the tech for the Face ID is not featured in the schematics so it will be interesting to see how it will be implemented on the Huawei P20 Pro.

As for the imaging side of things, Huawei is taking to the next level the dual camera setup, which is another new trend in the mobile space.

All three versions of the Huawei P20 will come with not just two but three modules. These cameras are arranged vertically on the Huawei P20 Pro and the Huawei P20 Plus, but horizontally on the regular model.

Not much is known about how these sensors will work, but it is said that their combined functions will allow users to produce 40-megapixel photos with five times "hybrid zooming."

The Huawei P20 trio are expected to be unveiled either at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in the coming days or at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) next month.