'I Owe You Everything': Candace Cameron Bure's Son Lev Brings Her to Tears in Moving Letter

(Photo: Reuters/Mario Anzuoni) Cast member Candace Cameron Bure poses at the premiere for the Netflix television series "Fuller House" at The Grove in Los Angeles, California February 16, 2016.

Actress Candace Cameron Bure took to social media this week to share a touching tribute her son, Lev, penned for her in a letter on his 18th birthday.

After publicly wishing her son a happy birthday in her own dedication, the "Fuller House" star took to Instagram on Wednesday to share a gallery of photos including the letter Lev gave her on his special day, thanking her for making him who he is today.

"Mom! I first just need to say thank you. You have literally put your life down for me. You helped, encouraged, cared for, loved, worked, and really done everything for me. I would be nowhere near close to where I am today if it wasn't for you," Lev wrote to his mom.

Bure has raised her children alongside her husband, retired professional hockey player Valeri Bure.

"Papa has helped me with athletics, but the man I have become I owe to you," his note continued. "My love, patience, and heart came from you. I owe it all to you. Thank you!"

"This day is about you, not me. I literally would not be here if it wasn't for you ... literally. We should be celebrating you and papa!" he wrote."My life is so blessed and like no other because of you. No one in the universe could possibly replace you. I love you with all my heart."

The 41-year-old, noticeably moved, posted a photo of herself overcome with emotion after reading Lev's sweet letter. Bure clinged to her son in gratitude.

"This boy... I mean... @levvbure — I was buried in that shoulder for a few minutes. At least," she captioned her post.

Bure is also the proud mother of 19-year-old Natasha, who is following in her footsteps, and 16-year-old Maksim.

The outspoken Christian actress recently shared some parenting advice she gives her own children concerning the dangers of sexual predators in Hollywood.

"My daughter is in the industry so those are conversations that we have, really, I've been having with all of my children since they were young. That is what parenting is about — helping them be secure with who they are and having moral boundaries and knowing what's right and what's wrong and what's appropriate of people to ask of you and not. Not to be afraid to speak out — and sometimes that can be very difficult," the California native told E! in an interview. "As a mom, the only other thing you can do is pray."