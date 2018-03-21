'Indiana Jones 5' Update: Steven Spielberg Sets Production Date and Location

Reuters/Vincent Kessler U.S. director Steven Spielberg (L) positions cast member Harrison Ford at a photocall for the film ''Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull'' at the 61st Cannes Film Festival May 18, 2008.

Steven Spielberg is set to begin production of "Indiana Jones 5" next year in the UK.

The filmmaker made the announcement as he sent some love to the British film industry during his speech at the Rakuten TV Empire Awards as he received the Legend of Our Lifetime Award.

"It's always worth the trip when I get to work with this deep bench of talent coming out of the UK," Spielberg said while on stage.

"The actors, and the crew, the chippies, the sparks, the drivers — everybody who has helped me make my movies here, and will continue helping me make my movies here when I come back in April 2019 to make the fifth 'Indiana Jones' movie right here," he went on to say.

Harrison Ford is set to don the fedora hat once again for "Indiana Jones 5." The whip-toting archaeologist will be the third iconic character from his early blockbuster films the actor will revisit.

The 75-year-old acting legend reprised his role as Han Solo in "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" in 2015 and more recently, returned as Rick Deckard in "Blade Runner 2049." There is no word yet on who is joining Ford in the cast.

David Koepp was tapped to write the script for "Indiana Jones 5," but there is no word at the moment on what the film will be about. There have been rumors about the franchise being brought back full-on with Ford apparently passing the torch to another actor.

The first attempt to bring "Indiana Jones" was made in 2008 with "Kingdom of the Crystal Skull," which ended up being a polarizing film.

While it received positive reviews, the movie was still hit with serious criticism, which Birth Movies Death hopes Spielberg has learned from in order to make the fifth installment of the franchise even better.

"Indiana Jones 5" is set to hit the theaters July 10, 2020.