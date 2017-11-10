Intel and AMD Set Aside Rivalry to Release Core Chip With Radeon Inside to Battle Nvidia

Intel Corporation Promo image for the upcoming 8th-generation Intel Core chip with AMD Radeon card inside.

Intel and AMD, major rivals in the computer chip-making industry, set aside their differences to release a Core-branded product powered by a Radeon graphics card inside to battle Nvidia.

Nvidia is a technology manufacturer that is more focused on developing graphics chips for users inclined to heavy gaming and creative professionals.

In a statement, a vice president at Intel's Client Computing Group, Christopher Walker, confirmed that they were building a product with AMD's help that will be released under the 8th-generation line of Intel Core chips.

Apart from sporting technoloy from both Intel and AMD, Walker also confirmed that they were building the said 8th-generation Core chip where various developments and chip innovations will meet.

Walker added that the upcoming chip will "[bring] together our high-performing Intel Core H-series processor, second generation High Bandwidth Memory (HBM2) and a custom-to-Intel third-party discrete graphics chip from AMD's Radeon Technologies Group."

In the same statement, AMD Radeon VP Scott Herkelman was also quoted as saying: "Together we are offering gamers and content creators the opportunity to have a thinner-and-lighter PC capable of delivering discrete performance-tier graphics experiences in AAA games and content creation applications."

The announcement did not contain the specific model of AMD Radeon graphics card that will be embedded in the upcoming Core chip. However, Herkelman confirmed in the statement that it was going to be a "new semi-custom GPU"

In the official statement from Intel, the chipmaker also touched on the subject of competition. The Intel executive commented that the said project was a manifestation that two rivals can compete and still collaborate.

On the other hand, an AMD spokesperson also told the Wall Street Journal: "We're playing in a complementary market." The representative added that the partnership will not hurt AMD since the particular project will not directly compete with its Ryzen Mobile products.

Meanwhile, the combination of the Intel Core and AMD Radeon was made possible by a technological innovation that Intel called the Embedded Multi-Die Interconnect Bridge, which will be used with "a new power-sharing framework."