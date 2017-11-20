'Inuyashiki Last Hero' Episode 7 Spoilers: Can Series Protagonist Stop an Unstoppable Foe?

Inuyashiki Official Site Key visual art for the Japanese -action-sci-fi anime series, "Inuyashiki Last Hero," based on the manga created by Hiroya Oku.

Cyberbullies did not stand a chance against Hiro Shishigami's wrath on the Japanese action-sci-fi anime series, "Inuyashiki." And now that the only person keeping him from committing any more of his heinous crimes is dead, how much more violent will the series' ultimate villain become?

Hiro's love for his mother prevailed in the previous episode in both good and bad ways. On the one hand, having his mother's fear-stricken eyes on him kept him from killing the police officers who seized him outside of their house. And on the other, this very love sent him spiraling down to the darkest corners of his being after hearing of her death by suicide.

Having promised himself that he was never going to kill again, Hiro merely fled the police officers and subsequently took refuge in the house of his classmate, Shion Watanabe, who has previously confessed to him. It was while laying low here that he chanced upon the sight of his mother on television, publicly apologizing for what he has done, followed shortly thereafter by the news of her death by suicide.

This, in turn, sent Hiro on a murder spree, starting off with the media people outside of his father's house, and then, with everyone who has posted nasty things about his mother and her death on the popular Japanese online message board, 2channel (2ch). He did this by hacking into everyone's computers and killing them remotely.

With his mother gone, his best friend cutting off ties with him, and his father witnessing the monster he has become, there is nothing left to rein Hiro's humanity in. What other forms of revenge is he about to take on the rest of the world?

And can Inuyashiki, who has recently just found out that he could incorporate his phone into his electronically enhanced system, catch up to Hiro's level soon enough to stop the guy from bringing destruction on a much larger scale?

"Inuyashiki Last Hero" airs on Thursdays late night at 12:55 a.m. JST on Fuji TV's noitaminA anime block. Information on other broadcast schedules and online resources can be found on the series' official site. Episodes are also available for regions outside Japan via Amazon Prime's Anime Strike service.